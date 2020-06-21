A town mourns: shock and sadness over terrorist attack in Reading’s Forbury Gardens

A TOWN in sorrow: Reading is weeping today for those who have lost their lives in the Forbury Gardens attack.

The park, of the historic Abbey Quarter, was sealed off yesterday evening after the terrorist incident.

Police have now cordoned off much of Reading’s town centre, and roads around it, as they seek to find out what has happened.

But with the Gardens at the heart of the town being a popular spot for many of us, and Reading being a closely integrated multi-cultural community, the events have shocked many of us.

Floral tributes are being left at the Abbey Gateway from residents who want to express their sorrow.

One simply reads: #ReadingWeeps I could not sleep I had to come and say goodbye xxx

A second is a bucket that has been hung from the gateposts.

“To the victims and their loved ones Forbury Gardens. You will be remembered. I proposed to Kayleigh there I come here every Remembrance Day. It’s always been a special place. Sorry for your loss. Ben and Kayleigh xx xx”.

A bunch of bright sunflowers has also been left on the scene.

There have been tributes paid by Reading’s MPs.

Matt Rodda, Reading East MP, was interviewed on Sky News last night, where he said “this is something that is quite unheard of in Reading”.

“This attack is a shocking and very sad development in our town. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he wrote in a tweet.

And Reading West MP, Alok Sharma, said: “This is a horrific and hugely distressing incident. All thoughts & prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who have died and with those seriously injured. Reading is a town with a big heart and strong community spirit and we are united in our support for each other.”

Others have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

