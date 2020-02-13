A329m to be closed for emergency resurfacing works tonight and tomorrow night

Closure will be for the carriageway in direction of Reading to Bracknell

MOTORISTS are being warned to find alternative routes as a major road in the borough will face overnight road closures tonight and tomorrow night.

The A329m requires emergency resurfacing works between the Winnersh off slip to Coppid Beech Roundabout, as traffic heads from Reading to Bracknell.

Slip roads from the M4 onto the A329m in the direction of Bracknell will also be closed, as will the slip road off the M4 E/B towards Reading.

A diversion will be in place along the A329 Reading Road towards Bracknell for vehicles using A329M, for vehicles approaching A329M from junction 11 of the M4 will be diverted to Junction 8/9 of A329m and back to Junction 10 and then to follow A329 Reading Road Diversion. See diversion map attached.

The works will take place from 8pm through to 6am tonight (Thursday, February 13) and tomorrow.

They are expected to be completed by 6am on Saturday, February 15.

A statement on Wokingham Borough Council’s social media channels said that these emergency works are being undertaken by Wokingham Borough Council to keep the network to a maintained and safe condition.

Delivery dates may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.

They added: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. Should you have any queries or require any additional information please do not hesitate to contact us.”