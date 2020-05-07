Access to Drovers Way home blocked for three months

POLICE have blocked access to a Woodley home after reports of anti-social behaviour from neighbours.

On Thursday 30 April, Thames Valley Police secured a Partial Closure Order on a home on Drovers Way, Woodley.

This was granted by Reading Magistrates’ Court under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Disorder Act 2014.

Now, nobody — other than specific people — can enter the property for three months.

Anyone who enters the premises would be liable on summary conviction to imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Inspector Philip Ashlee, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We received an unprecedented amount of complaints regarding the address.

“In response, work was conducted with local residents and partner agencies in order to address the matter.

“We recognise the impact that this behaviour can have on the surrounding community and we hope that this Partial Closure Order will reassure residents in the area that this behaviour will never be tolerated.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood can report this using TVP’s online form or by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.