Accountancy firm expands into larger offices at Winnersh Triangle

A CHARTERED accountancy firm is expanding into larger offices in Winnersh Triangle.

FLB Accountants LLP, which employs 60 people from its offices at Winnersh Triangle has doubled its property footprint there, taking a new 10-year lease at 250 Wharfedale Road.

Spanning 1.5 million sq ft of mixed-use buildings, Winnersh Triangle offers a wide range of major headquarter buildings, Grade A offices and start-up office suites.

The business park currently has 60 occupiers including BMC Software, Virgin Media and ScanSource.

The deal, negotiated by property consultancy Vail Williams LLP on behalf of landlords, Frasers Property, will see the accountancy firm take 6,400 sq ft of office space just metres up the road from their existing premises at 150 Wharfedale Road.

Gary Bell, partner at FLB Accountants, said: “When we initially moved onto the estate, we took a space that we believed would be adequate for the medium term.

“Having grown significantly faster than we had expected, we were committed to remaining at the park and the attitude of Frasers to our changing needs cannot be overstated. They have been extremely supportive of our growth and our changing needs throughout.”

The new office space for FLB Accountants includes an open reception area Pictures: Curve Workplaces

Charlie Nicholson, partner at Vail Williams who negotiated the deal on behalf of Frasers Property, owners of Winnersh Triangle, said: “It is great to see yet another success story for one of the park’s occupiers.

“The sheer size of Winnersh Triangle enables it to support companies throughout their lifecycle, providing the growth in space they need to develop their businesses, making use of the variety of spaces on offer there.”

Frasers Property is currently refurbishing 62,000 sq ft of space at Building 210, due to be completed in September.

The office will be let by US software giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise who are taking 31,000 sq ft.

Also being built at Winnersh Triangle is a sports hub with fitness studio and multi-purpose outdoor court.

A network of footpaths will also be installed to give workers an opportunity for a lunchtime stroll.

Mr Bell added: “The investment being made into the facilities on site is staggering.

“It’s clear the owners have a great understanding of what tenants want.

“They are working very hard to create a community and to ensure their tenants have everything they need to attract the best people in their fields.”

Curve Workplaces, based in Bracknell, were appointed to undertake the building fitout which is now complete.