Acoustic Strawbs first act to appear at Wokingham Music Club in 2020

THE ACOUSTIC STRAWBS, a band which can trace its roots back to 1964, is the first act on the bill at this year’s Wokingham Music Club.

Originally a bluegrass band, the sound has swung towards hard rock, folk and acoustic.

Firm favourites on the local music scene, they are making a reappearance at the club on Friday, January 10.

The gig sees originator and lead vocalist Dave Cousins team up with lead guitarist Dave Lambert and the astonishingly versatile Chas Cronk.

It takes place from 8pm at The Whitty Theatre in Luckley House School in Wokingham. Tickets cost £17.50.

For more, or to book tickets, click here