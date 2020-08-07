Action planned to remedy A329m after scores of near misses and minor accidents

A CONGESTED and dangerous commuter route will be improved if new funding can be secured.

The A329M has seen multiple accidents since 2015, when it was split into two single-lane slip roads connecting to the M4.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at the borough council, is concerned about the number of near misses and minor accidents that aren’t reported on the road.

She told Wokingham.Today: “The only incidents we hear about are the ones that go through the Police.

“So, in a meeting with Highways England the team agreed to look through the camera data at footage of near-misses. That will give us a better idea of the problems.”

Two years ago, Cllr Jorgensen and MP Sir John Redwood met with the regional director for Highways England to discuss the problems in both directions of the A329M.

Cllr Joregensen said: “We had lots of discussions but it wasn’t moving fast enough for me. So I contacted the new director and we discussed applying for funding to remedy the road.”

This could see the original road layout returned, or the widening of the motorway carriage.

“It would be really nice if it was done before next spring,” said Cllr Jorgensen. “Early in the morning, when the sun is low it gets in your eyes and then you can’t see the brake lights ahead.”

Cllr Joregensen said she thinks the problems are also worsened by late lane changes when drivers decide at last-minute to avoid the M4, after spotting congestion on the motorway below.

She added: “The main issue is money, as always. But I’ll be having another meeting with Highways England soo, to discuss the next step.”