Action promised to find cause of Arborfield flooding

Greensward Lane has flooded four times this winter says councillor

AN INVESTIGATION into flooding in Arborfield has been promised by Wokingham Borough Council.

As a result of storms Ciara and Dennis, Greenward Lane and the A327 Reading Road flooded on Sunday and Monday.

At a meeting of the Executive – Wokingham Borough Council’s ruling body – held on Thursday, February 20, independent councillor for Arborfield, Cllr Gary Cowan, wanted to know if a plan could be put in place as soon as possible to investigate the causes of the problem.

He also added: “On behalf of the affected residents of Greensward lane and Reading Road I would like to thank the Council Leader for his visit to their houses last Sunday and his assurances that action was then underway to deal with that emergency.”

Responding, Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Over the most recent winter period, the Council is aware that the northern section of the road has flooded on four separate occasions following heavy rain.

“Each time, the Council’s contractors, VolkerHighways and Balfour Beatty, responded by closing the road, delivering sandbags, and pumping the water away.

“In addition, over the past month Balfour Beatty and VolkerHighways have carried out works to investigate the condition of the existing drainage system to ensure that the pipes weren’t blocked.

“The pipes were emptied of silt and a CCTV survey was conducted which has shown that the piped system is in good condition. Furthermore, given how quickly the water levels last Sunday receded, this suggests that the system downstream is clear.

“In line with the Council’s Section 19 Flood Investigation Policy, officers will be instructing a consultant to carry out a Formal Section 19 Flood Investigation, which will involve an independent consultant carrying out an investigation into the causes of flooding and they will then make recommendations for reducing the risk of flooding in future.”