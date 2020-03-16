Advice on ticket refunds for events cancelled due to the coronavirus

LEGAL GUIDANCE about customer rights to a refund has been issued for events cancelled to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified coronavirus as a pandemic, resulting in numerous travel bans and the cancellation of thousands of public gatherings internationally.

Attendees and organisers of major events including music concerts, industry conferences and sporting fixtures are now taking a more cautious approach to large gatherings to help minimise the spread of infection and risk of exposure.

Thomas Pertaia, legal advisor at DAS Law has explained where the law stands on refunds for the cost of tickets.

Are you automatically entitled to a refund?

Mr Pertaia said that a refund would largely depend on where the ticket was purchased from.

“If the ticket was bought from official sellers you would generally be entitled to a refund if the event is cancelled,” he said. “This would probably happen automatically but it is advisable to check the terms and conditions on the seller’s website.

“A refund may also be available where tickets are purchased from ticket exchange and resale companies, however this may not be issued automatically and you should check the terms and conditions for clarification.

“Where tickets are purchased from another individual — such as a private sale — there is very little redress but it is worth checking with the event organiser if any remedies are offered.”

The event hasn’t been cancelled

“Where the event has not been cancelled but you are understandably concerned about attending the event, unfortunately there would generally be no right to a refund,” explained Mr Pertaia.

“However, it is worth contacting the ticket seller as you may be offered a credit note. You should also check the terms and conditions on your cancellation rights.”

Rescheduled events

Ticket-buyers who can no longer make the new, rescheduled date for the event may be able to have a refund too.

Mr Pertaia said: “Where the tickets are purchased from a primary seller and the event is rescheduled, you would generally be entitled to a refund.

“Where the tickets have been purchased from ticket exchange and resale companies you have limited rights and it would be advisable to check the terms and conditions.”

