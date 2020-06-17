The Wokingham Paper

After 16 years, new chair for Finchampstead

by Phil Creighton0
Finchampstead
Finchampstead

Finchampstead Parish Council has elected a new chair.

At a virtual meeting held last month, Cllr Roland Cundy stood down after 16 years. His successor is Cllr Simon Weeks, who has served on the council for 15 years.

There have been some changes to committee chairmanships:

Cllr Sylvia McDonald chairs amenities with Cllr Steve Bowers as deputy; Cllr Roger Woof is chair of finance and general management with Cllr Roland Cundy as deputy; Cllr Gordon Veitch chairs planning and Cllr Roger Marshallsay as deputy; rights of way is chaired by Cllr David Cornish, helped by Cllr Rebecca Margetts as deputy; and roads and roads safety is headed by Cllr Steve Bromley with Cllr Roland Cundy serving as deputy.

The council also has working groups for allotments, climate change, consultation and communications, emergency response, human resources, neighbourhood development plan, and risk management.

The council is holding virtual meetings and thesecan be attended by the public.

For more details, log on to www.finchampstead-pc.gov.uk

