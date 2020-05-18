Air Ambulance called after bikers spook horse causing serious injuries

AN AIR AMBULANCE was called out yesterday, after a horse rider was left with serious injuries in an incident in College Woods, Goring Heath.

The 41-year-old woman was riding her horse on a bridleway between noon and 1pm when five off-road motorcycles, who were also in the wooded area, caused the horse to bolt and throw her off.

The horse fell and landed on top of the rider, causing her serious and life-changing injuries.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Earley on suspicion of driving a vehicle while over the prescribed limit for drugs and possession of class B drugs.

And a 22-year-old man from Woodley was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

But both have been released under investigation.

Five off road motorcycles and a white Ford Transit van have also been seized in connection with the investigation.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Investigating officer PC Chris Weatherley of the joint operations unit for roads policing, said: “We are looking to establish if the bikes that rode past the horse caused it to bolt.

“We also need to establish if the bikes were using the bridleway or footpaths, which would be a public place, or whether they went deeper into the woods, which would have been more private.

“I am appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident at the time who may have seen the horse and rider or off road bikes, to please make contact with police.

“The injured woman was treated at the scene by the air ambulance medical professionals, but was transported to hospital by land ambulance.

“She remains in hospital at this time in a serious but stable condition.

“Anybody who has any information should make a report online, or if you are unable to access our online services, by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200145217.”

