Alborough’s sublime six sees Emmbrook & Bearwood 2s to victory

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2s (35 points) moved up to fourth in Chilterns division 2 after they defeated The Lee 2s by 57 runs.



Stuart Fairhead and Iwan Parry opened the batting for Emmbrook after tThe Lee won the toss and put the hosts into bat first.

Fairhead went for seven, and Parry shortly followed after after hitting two boundaries but only totalling 10 runs.

Emmbrook & Bearwood 2s v The Lees 2s (batting) Ravi Balakrishnan takes the final wicket.

Ravi Balakrishnan’s innings proved to be pivotal for Emmbrook as he smashed 11 fours and two sixes on his way to scoring 74 runs. Mark Lazenbury hit four boundaries on his way to amassing 20 runs.

Thomas Alborough (17) and captain Paul Hunsdon ((35) added a vital boost to the score near the end of the order with Emmbrook finishing on a decent total of 202 before they lost their final wicket.

Emmbrook & Bearwood 2s v The Lees 2s (batting) A spectacular catch by wicketkeeper, Iwan Parry.

The Lee’s opening pair got them off to a promising start and it looked as if victory would be difficult to come by when Neil Hollister hit a half century fo the visitors.

However, it Alborough’s bowling proved to be too much for The Lee’s as his ruthless spell saw him collect 6-48 from eight overs in a superb display to help decimate their batting order.

Emmbrook & Bearwood 2s v The Lees 2s (batting) Sandeep Nair bowling

Emmbrook wrapped up victory by taking the final wicket after 35.2 overs to claim a 57 run win.



Emmbrook batting: Fairhead 7, Parry 10, Nair 4, Balakrishnan 74, Lazenbury 20, Trueman 1, Ramsey 1, Alborough 17, Hunsdon 35, McNab 0, Mead 6.

Emmbrook bowling: Hunsdon 1-15, Alborough 6-48, Balakrishnan 2-3, McNab 0-14, Mead 0-20, Nair 0-18, Ramsey 0-9.