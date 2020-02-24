Alcohol-induced hospital visits have risen by 39% in last six years

ALCOHOL-related hospital admissions are on the rise across the borough, reveals NHS data.

During the last six years, the number of Wokingham residents admitted to hospital where the primary reason or a secondary diagnosis was linked to alcohol has risen by 39%.

Conditions for hospital admission due to alcohol include cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, alcohol poisoning, and alcoholic liver disease.

Between 2018 and 2019, 2,110 people from the borough were affected. This is up from 1,520 in 2012 and 2013.

In neighbouring boroughs, 2,000 people in Bracknell Forest, and 2,640 people in Reading were admitted to hospital over alcohol-induced illness between 2018 and 2019.

Cllr Charles Margettes, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, suggested that there had been a peak in the figures three years ago.

He said: “Hospital admissions due to alcohol have been falling in Wokingham since 2016 / 2017. Our record is very good – Wokingham has the second lowest figure for hospital admissions due to alcohol in England. However there is still a lot to do.

“There has been a national trend of increasing hospital admissions across the country from many years. Alcohol misuse now costs the NHS around £3.5 billion per year.

“Wokingham Borough Council continues to do many things in the community to keep these numbers falling.

“There is a lot of work that goes on across the council directed at alcohol misuse including Trading Standards, Licensing, work in schools and the work of the Community Safety Partnership in addition to our commissioned integrated drug and alcohol service which are provided by SMART.

“WBC commissions SMART support for Wokingham residents who are struggling with their drug and/or alcohol use and support for children of parents who have substance misuse issues.”

The charity aim is to help people to help themselves.

Their services include; one-to-one support, educational, interactive and fun group activities, counselling and a Resolution Café throughout January to support those concerned about their drinking levels.

Cllr Margettes added: “DrugFAM are another local charity supported by Wokingham Borough Council. Those affected by a loved ones addiction needs support for themselves.

“Community Alcohol Partnership has been established in Woodley with the aim of tackling problems associated with youth anti -social behaviour and underage drinking through education, enforcement and close local partnership working.’

“For the past eight consecutive years we have run “Last Orders”, an interactive performance in secondary schools to raise awareness of the harms and dangers of alcohol.

“We are fully aware of the dangers of alcohol misuse and continue to work hard to continue the downward trend of hospital admissions.”

Nuno Albuquerque, group treatment lead at UK Addiction Treatment said: “The problem with alcohol in this country is a ticking time bomb about to explode.

“NHS Hospitals in particular across the South East are crippling under pressures directly attributable to the misuse of alcohol; a drug that is so socially accepted yet so incredibly dangerous.

“People here are seemingly struggling with their alcohol consumption; drinking so much alcohol that it is leading to hospitalisation and the diagnosis of further, debilitating conditions, yet the Government continues to have their heads buried in the sand.”

Mr Albuquerque is calling for an alcohol-specific strategy from the Government, which was previously promised in 2018.

Drinking patterns and symptoms which may suggest a drinking problem:

Drinking in the daytime on a regular basis

Drinking to relax or feel better, or before stressful situations

Drinking to excess or to ‘blackout’ point

Redness of the face, especially the eyes and nose

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet

Lack of or increased appetite leading to considerable weight loss or weight gain

UK Addiction Treatment warns that residents should seek medical help if they experience any of the above patterns and symptoms.