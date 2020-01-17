Aldi to reduce price of chocolate creme eggs from tomorrow

If you have eggs on your shopping list this weekend, be sure to check if they come from chickens or they’re chocolate.

A supermarket that has branches in Wokingham town centre and in Earley is offering a price reduction on a seasonal favourite – the Cadbury Creme Egg.

The chocolate treats have a gooey fondant centre that looks like a real egg and are often used as a treat in Easter Egg Hunts.

Easter may be a way off – Shrove Tuesday isn’t until February 25 – but from tomorrow (Saturday, January 18), Aldi will be reducing the price of individual eggs to 33p.

The price usually charged in store is 50p.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “That’s right, to help you beat those January Blues, Aldi is offering this crack-ing deal from tomorrow, in stores across the country making Aldi the cheapest place to buy the Easter favourite…

“But, you’ll have to be quick as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.”