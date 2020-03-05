Aldryngton Primary School children create musical handwashing video

THREE children from Aldryngton Primary School have teamed up to create a hand washing video, after their school was temporarily closed for a precautionary deep clean.

The children can be seen demonstrating correct hand washing techniques to the tune of Happy Birthday.

Ritesh Nigam, parent at the school said: “When Aldryngton School was shut for deep clean on Monday, I was showing a hand washing video to my both kids.

“They instantly thought of creating a video and show it to their friends.”

The video has been viewed more than 6,000 times since it was published on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Government Health Secretary, Matt Hancock said children should use the song to count to 20 seconds while they wash their hands.

Aldryngton Primary School was closed on Monday, March 2 after a Willow Bank Infant School staff member with confirmed coronavirus visited the premises.