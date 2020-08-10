Amelie is on to a WINner by spreading the word about Wokingham charity

SPREADING the word about the work of Wokingham In Need is a new ambassador – an impressive role at the best of times, but even more so when you consider that she is just eight.

Amelie wants to help homeless people after visiting London. And she knew that it’s best not to give them money but to support groups and charities that help in other ways.

So to help Wokingham In Need’s work with the homeless, Amelie held a plant sale which raised £300 and has also devised a PowerPoint presentation giving facts and information.

Susan Jackson, WIN’s founder, was so impressed that she invited Amelie to become the charity’s junior ambassador.

Since accepting, she’s appeared on BBC Radio Berkshire and is planning to make do more once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“In view of Amelie’s commitment, we asked her whether she would like to be a junior ambassador for WIN and we were delighted when the answer was yes,” Susan says.

“She has put together a presentation which is great – her mum helped but the content is all from Amelie.

“WIN were then asked if we could join her at her school and Girl Guiding groups when possible.

“This has now escalated to WIN being involved in the Rainbows Charity Badge and discussion is taking place with her mum Claire as to when and how we can develop this.

“One avenue will be Circus Scene, who we hope to be reviving workshops with once things are safe.

“So, welcome Amelie, we are proud to have you on board.”