An evening of jazz with Art Themen from Norden Farm takes place in your living room this Friday

AWARD WINNING jazz saxophonist Art Themen will perform a live streamed gig direct from the main stage at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts later this month.

The show will run on Friday, August 14 at 8pm.

Art Themen is considered to be one of the UK and Europe’s best known jazz artists, and many have said his musicianship, style and humour create great jazz.

He previously fronted the Stan Tracey quartet for more than 20 years and is the winner of a British Jazz Award for tenor sax.

The musician was inspired to play saxophone after attending a gig by the Dankworth Seven, at the local Palais, at the age of 16.

In 1974, he began one of his central musical relationships when he started playing with Stan Tracey.

He has played with all of Tracey’s groups, touring with him across the world as well as around the UK.

Mr Themen has also played and toured with visiting American musicians, including Nat Adderley, Red Rodney, George Coleman and Al Haig.

He was a consultant orthopaedic surgeon but continued playing jazz throughout his career.

Following his retirement from medicine, he has been concentrating on his musical career.

For this gig, Themen is supported by Alex Hutton on piano, Andy Cleyndert on bass and Clark Tracey on drums.

A spokesperson from Norden Farm said: “Sit back and enjoy as your living room is transformed into an intimate jazz club.”

The event will take place live viaa video stream on the Norden Farm website.

Customers will be able to use their tablet, laptop or other device to see and hear the event.

Once the ticket has been purchased, customers can access the live stream on the night of the event by following the link in their booking confirmation email and logging into their Norden Farm account.

Tickets cost £15 per household. They are available from the Box Office on: 01628 788997 or online at: www.nordenfarm.org