Animal magic comes to Hare Hatch Sheeplands thanks to Quirks Animal Roadshow

FAMILIES have been enjoying creatures great and small with a visit to Hare Hatch Sheeplands.

Quirks Animal Roadshow arrived at the plant nursery on Tuesday, August 18.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “This will give visitors young and old the chance to have a close look at a large collection of reptiles.”

The animals include snakes, lizards, frogs, a salamander, invertebrates including giant African land snails , scorpions, stick insects and cockroaches.

For those that want something fluffier, Quirks also has some rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens.

The centre is open from 11am to 2pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Bank Holiday Monday.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing measures will be in place. Entry is free.