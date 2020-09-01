The Wokingham Paper

Animal magic comes to Hare Hatch Sheeplands thanks to Quirks Animal Roadshow

by Jess Warren0
Quirks Sheeplands
Eva (2) & Olivia Harding (10) meet "Tess" the Tenrec at Hare Hatch Sheeplands Picture: Steve Smyth for The Wokingham Paper

FAMILIES have been enjoying creatures great and small with a visit to Hare Hatch Sheeplands.

Quirks Animal Roadshow arrived at the plant nursery on Tuesday, August 18.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “This will give visitors young and old the chance to have a close look at a large collection of reptiles.”

The animals include snakes, lizards, frogs, a salamander, invertebrates including giant African land snails , scorpions, stick insects and cockroaches.

For those that want something fluffier, Quirks also has some rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens.

The centre is open from 11am to 2pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Bank Holiday Monday.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing measures will be in place.  Entry is free.

Quirks Sheeplands
Oliver (2) & Lindsay Rea meet a friendly tortoise Picture: Steve Smyth for The Wokingham Paper

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

‘AN AWFUL MP’: Conservatives’ new parliamentary candidate lays into Matt Rodda over his record

Phil Creighton

CRICKET: Wokingham CC move into promotion spots while Finchampstead secure survival

Tom Crocker

Two more independent eateries close down in Wokingham town centre

Jess Warren
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.