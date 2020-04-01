Another sharp rise in confirmed covid-19 cases in Wokingham borough

THERE has been another sharp rise in the number of people with coronavirus in Wokingham borough according to new goverbment statistics released this evening.

Across the country, as of 9am this morning (Wednesday, April 1), there were 29,474 people who tested positive for Covid-19. This is a rise of 4,324 cases on yesterday.

Sadly, there has also been an increase in the number of people who have died with the virus: it now stands at 2,352, and increase of 563 on yesterday.

In Wokingham borough, there are now 67 confirmed cases; Reading borough has 66. Windsor and Maidenhead has 75 cases, Bracknell Forest has 35.

The largest number in the Thames Valley is Slough, which has 115 confirmed cases.

Reading West MP – and business secretary – Alok Sharma gave today’s government briefing.

He said: “Our step-by-step action plan is aiming to slow the spread of the virus, so fewer people need hospital treatment at any one time, protecting the ability of the NHS to cope.

“Throughout our response to coronavirus, we have been following the scientific and medical advice. We have been deliberate in our actions, taking the right steps at the right time.”

He added: “The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest threat our country has faced in decades, and we are not alone. All over the world we are seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer.

“We recognise the extreme disruption the necessary actions we are asking people to take are having on their lives, businesses, jobs and the nation’s economy.

“And I want to thank everyone across our whole country for the huge effort that is being made, collectively, in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To the frontline workers treating and caring for patients, the people delivering supplies to their neighbours, and the millions staying at home: thank you. You are protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“And I want to thank businesses too.”

He added: “It is crucial that when we overcome this crisis, as in time we will, that businesses are in a good position to move forward.

“Times are tough, and we have harder times ahead of us. But I know that together, we will pull through.”