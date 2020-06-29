Antique Rose: Enjoy some safe retail therapy thanks to Antique Rose.

After three months of lockdown, we all need some retail therapy.

And where better than two of Wokingham’s most famous names? Antique Rose – packed with gifts, clothes, cards and more – and sister store Maison Rustic, which specializes in homeware you won’t find anywhere else, are ready to take your orders.

Antique Rose re-opened last week and Maison Rustic will be back in business from Thursday, July 2.

There’s lots of new stock to browse, and there’s sure to be something to discover. Antique Rose’s range includes clothes, homeware, jewellery, baby goods and cards. There is something for everyone.

And in Maison Rustic, there are vases, throws, wall art, clocks, rustic wood and much, much more. If you’ve been redecorating while in lockdown, here’s a chance to find those perfect finishing touches, while supporting an independent, local business that makes Wokingham such a special place to shop.

Strict safety measures are in place to make them Covid secure so you can have confidence in your shopping.

The first is the most obvious – owner Georgina Hustler has installed a pop-up counter outside the Bush Walk stores. Set back from the footpath, you can keep your distance while paying (contactless, of course) for your shopping items.

There’s a limit on the number of people allowed into each store, and changes to the internal layouts have been made to ensure that it is safe for each customer who comes over the threshold.

Sometimes demand is high so there are queues to get in – no worse than you’d find at a supermarket or bank. But Georgina knows that your time is precious, so she is pleased to offer a free queue-jump appointment or, for a minimum spend of £20, a fully-isolated private appointment.

These are offered between 10am and 11am and 3pm to 4pm, and are aimed at those who are shielding, or not yet ready to go into a shop with others present.

Georgina says: “We are so happy to be able to welcome you back through our doors but want you to still have the best shopping experience when we open, so we will be operating a queuing system, to restrict entry to three people at a time.

“Alongside this there will be appointments for those in a hurry or wanting isolation.”

And for those who are shunning shops altogether, both Maison Rustic and Antique Rose have websites with the full range available to order, with free delivery available (minimum spend applies). It’s also possible to take advantage of a click and collect service.

The shops have continued to trade throughout lockdown, just online rather than in store. Georgina is pleased that she can reopen the shops, but also pleased that orders have been flooding in, such is the popularity and loyalty from customers who know that the place to go for gifts in Wokingham is in Bush Walk.

“Jewellery has been really popular, our clothes too,” she says. “And after an article in The Wokingham Paper, our handmade face masks have been flying off the shelves.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to make customers feel safe and secure, now we need them to know that we’re open for business.

“We can’t wait to see you.”For more details, or to book slots, call 0118 979 8414, or log on to https://www.antiquerose.co.uk/ or https://www.maisonrustic.co.uk/