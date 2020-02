AN ANTIQUES and collectors fair will take place in Twyford next week.

Buratta’s at The Royal Oak is turning the pub into a haven for bargains from 8am on Monday, February 3.

They are promising a range of stalls and add: “Come and have a mooch, do some shopping, maybe grab a coffee or bite to eat.”

There are some spaces for stallholders. For more information, call the pub on 0118 934 5190.