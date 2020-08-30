Apartments plan for Twyford business park

A TWYFORD business park could see one of its offices converted into 41 flats, if approved by the planning committee.

The plans are to change Interserve House, in Ruscombe Park from Class B1a offices into 31 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments.

Each flat would have one parking space, and there would be nine unallocated spaces for visitors. There would also be in-built bicycle and bin storage.

Neighbouring units include a kitchen appliance shop, interior design company, a pet shop., Binghams Brewery, a building materials shop and a range of IT companies.

If approved, it will be the only residential building in Ruscombe Park.

Public consultation ended on Wednesday, August 5, and there were no comments received by local residents, councillors or parish councils.