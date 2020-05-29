Appeal for donations to help Ugandan children

A charity that works in Uganda has made an appeal for donations after Covid-19 has begun to spread throughout the community.

Despite having a much smaller number of cases than most countries, the potential impact of the spread of coronavirus is likely to be significant because of the lack of testing facilities.

Borough resident Jean Ajin, who set up the Mityana Charity, said: “At the moment the number of cases in Uganda is at around 200, fortunately it doesn’t seem to have spread, it’s been able to be contained so far.

“A lot of it has come through countries with truck drivers through East Africa. The main impact is that they’ve stopped motorbikes who give lifts like taxis, the minibuses have stopped as well and all shops are closed unless you are selling food.”

There are other issues caused by the pandemic.

Ms Ajin said: “The prices have hiked up and a lot of people don’t have enough money to buy food. So all of our kids have been suffering so we sent out an appeal and got £8,000 to provide food for kids for two weeks but we’re not sure what is happening after that.”

Ms Ajin recently returned from her most recent trip to Uganda, which she visits every other year.

The Mityana Charity recently celebrated its 25th anniversary having helped sponsor children in Uganda since 1995.

“On my most recent trip I came back on March 17, so just before the borders were shut,” she continued.

“We had a big celebration for 25 years (of our work there) and to hear from the sponsored kids, they stood up and shared how much impact the work has had on their lives and how their world has changed, it brought tears to my eyes.

“Just by encouraging others to help it can have a huge impact on many people’s lives.

“To actually see how it has developed since the first visit 25 years ago is just unbelievable.”

She recalled: “I went over in 1995 and I got six children sponsored and when I came back, I started to take people over when I went to visit so people got involved.

“We’ve had more than 300 children sponsored consistently over the last six years. There is one child for one sponsor. People take on a child and a primary child costs £15 a month.

“Last year we opened up our own admin and resource centre and raised enough money to do that.

“We employ six people ourselves and our executive director in Uganda has got in other charities, two American charities and a German group who are interested in helping with legal aid and human rights.

“We’re not big enough to do huge projects, so with our water we do gutters and water tanks.

“We’ve built two new health clinics and we’re going to do an extension for a maternity ward.

“We’re providing equipment for them because the mortality rate for people giving birth is really high. If they can’t get to the hospital or clinic and they have complications, then they die.”

And she has received support from a Crowthorne school: “We’ve got Wellington College’s Orange House who are helping with children’s right and prisoners, legal aid for prisoners.

“We’ve also had a coffee farm developed so we have lots of different projects on the go.”

To find out more about the Mityana Charity or to donate, visit: www.mityanacharity.org/