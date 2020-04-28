Appeal for hand creams so they can be delivered to local hospitals

A FACEBOOK group has been collecting hand creams and delivering them to local hospitals.

Don’t Dump It – Berkshire and Surrey has been organising and collecting hundreds of moisturisers to give to the NHS.

The furniture recycling group has banded together to deliver large care packages to Windsor Community Midwives, Wokingham Hospital, Church Hill House, Royal Berkshire Hospital and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

This is arranged by group admins who ask for the donations, which are placed outside on people’s doorsteps and picked up by a collector to maintain social distancing.

Then the unopened moisturisers are allocated to different hospitals based on which has requested them and the driver drops them off with a card, thanking the staff for their work.

The group are currently collecting shower gels, face masks and hand creams for pamper packs, which will be delivered to Frimley Park Hospital.