The Wokingham Paper

Appeal for hand creams so they can be delivered to local hospitals

by Daisy Hanson0
cosmetics

A FACEBOOK group has been collecting hand creams and delivering them to local hospitals.

Don’t Dump It – Berkshire and Surrey has been organising and collecting hundreds of moisturisers to give to the NHS.

The furniture recycling group has banded together to deliver large care packages to Windsor Community Midwives, Wokingham Hospital, Church Hill House, Royal Berkshire Hospital and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

This is arranged by group admins who ask for the donations, which are placed outside on people’s doorsteps and picked up by a collector to maintain social distancing.

Then the unopened moisturisers are allocated to different hospitals based on which has requested them and the driver drops them off with a card, thanking the staff for their work.

The group are currently collecting shower gels, face masks and hand creams for pamper packs, which will be delivered to Frimley Park Hospital.

Related posts

Peach Place flats represent good value for money says Wokingham councillor

Phil Creighton

Woodley schoolgirl’s generous haircut for charity

Gemma Davidson

London Irish Gallagher Premiership Rugby 2019/20 fixtures in full

Andy Preston

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.