Appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in collision at Shepherds Hill roundabout

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a van and a cyclist on the border between Woodley and Earley.

The incident took place at the Shepherds Hill roundabout on Tuesday, January 14, around 5.15pm.

Thames Valley Police said that the collision was between a white panel van and a cyclist outside Johnsons Cleaners.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The store is on the A4 London Road and opposite the retail park which includes Pam Purred Pets and Majestic Wines.

Investigating officer PC Jennifer Laurie of the Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I would like anyone with information about this incident to contact police.

“I would especially like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dash-cam footage of this collision.

“Please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference 43200015303.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

