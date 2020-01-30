Appeal for witnesses after man dies of injuries from road traffic collision near to Look Out Discovery Centre

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a road traffic collision near to the Look Out Discovery Centre.

The incident happened around 1.40pm on Sunday, January 12, on the B3430 Nine Mile Ride.

Crispin Keys, who was 48 and from Bagshot, was a driving a green Ford Focus which left the road and collided with a tree.

Sadly, despite efforts of medical professionals at St George’s Hospital in London, Crispin passed away on Wednesday, January 29.

Investigating officer PC Jonny Housby of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Taplow, said: “Tragically, Crispin has died of his injuries in hospital.

“Crispin’s family are being supported by officers.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I am making a renewed appeal on behalf of the coroner for anybody who may have witnessed this collision, including walkers or cyclists who may have been using the footpath which runs parallel to the road, to please get in touch with police.

“This is a busy stretch of road, and I am sure that the collision will have been witnessed, and so I am urging anyone who saw anything to please contact us.

“I am also again asking any driver who was in the area at around 1.40pm on 12 January who may have dash-cam in their vehicles, please check this and contact police if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“You can do so by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200012500, or alternatively, make a report online.”