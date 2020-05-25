Appeal for witnesses after woman dies in road collision

AN APPEAL for witnesses has been launched after a 76-year-old woman died following a collision at a busy road junction in neighbouring Reading.

The incident took place around 10.50am on Saturday, May 23, at Wokingham Road, as it becomes Cemetery Junction.

It involved a motorcyclist, who was riding a blue and silver Yamaha, and the woman, who was crossing the road.

The junction links Earley with Reading, and the crossing is in view of several shops including a Co-operative store, a travel agent, a Post Office and takeaways.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, but police said she sadly died.

No arrests have been made.

Cemetery Junction in Reading

Thames Valley Police closed the road for several hours to allow officers to investigate. Now they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Mark Gawthrop of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information about it.

“I would particularly like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time, or along Kings Road, Reading, shortly before the collision, who may have dash-cam footage which is relevant to our investigation.

“If you can help, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200152514, or make a report online.”