Appeal launched to help Hare Hatch-based charity raise £50,000 to repair the roof on its Grade II listed building

A CHARITY that helps men beat addictions to drugs and alcohol has launched an appeal to raise £50,000 to restore its Grade II listed building.

Last week, we reported that Yeldall Manor had had a barn roof damaged by Storm Ciara, but the Hare Hatch-based organisation is hoping that supporters will help it repair not just the affected building, but also the rest of the building.

Although the Christian-run charity has been operating from the site for more than 40 years, Yeldall Manor itself dates back to the beginning of the 20th century and the charity says that the roof is now feeling its age.

The roof of the Grade II listed Yeldall Manor needs repairing

Some of its tiles are cracked or missing, there are leaks in places and they also want to improve on insulation to make the place more homely.

It says that some repairs have been carried out over the years, but these were essentially sticking plasters.

A JustGiving page set up to collect donations towards the £50,000 target notes: “In recent years, it has become clear that the main section of the roof will inevitably require refurbishment at some stage.

“This has now become an urgent aspect of our maintenance programme and we have been advised that work should commence within the next 12 months in order to protect the integrity of the building.”

As a Grade II listed building, repairs are not as straightforward as more modern homes

The first area to receive treatment will be the roof section that goes over the kitchens and laundry areas, and a hallway that leads to the dining room and an annexe.

“This is the highest priority at the moment due to water ingress and potential impact on the main building,” the site notes. “Some tiles and chimney bricks need replacing, and the underlying structures need assessing. There are also rotten dormer windows and the need to replace rotten soffits and fascias across the roof area and address guttering and roof drainage in general.”

It also hoped that by carrying out the work, insulation can be added, which will reduce energy bills and benefit the environment.

But this is just the start, and it’s a big ask for the charity.

The JustGiving page notes: “Beyond this first phase, we will then need to address the rest of the main building, which will require extensive scaffolding, and then the residents’ Annexe. We estimate that the total cost will be around £250,000, but the first phase should cost around £50,000.”

Yeldall Manor needs donations to help repair its roof

Although it is seeking grants from appropriate bodies, it is appealing for gifts from its supporters.

To donate, or for more information, log on to www.justgiving.com/campaign/Yeldallroof