Appeal to find missing man Ian, last seen on January 14

NEW images have been released of a man who went missing last month in Windsor.

Ian Flitter, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, January 14, around 12.55pm. CCTV images released by Thames Valley Police show him outside East Berkshire College in St Leonards Road.

Ian is also known to visit Eton Bridge, Maidenhead town centre, Reading and London Waterloo.

He is white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes, brown hair with sideburns and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a grey overcoat, scarf and gloves as well as carrying a backpack and a book.

Searches for Ian are ongoing and Thames Valley Police is being assisted by Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “If you think you have seen Ian, or have any information which could help us find him, please call the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200024407.”