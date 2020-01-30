Appeal to find Woodley woman who went missing in Reading town centre

A WOMAN from Woodley has been missing for more than a week and police have launched an urgent appeal to find her.

Kayleigh Stephens was last seen around 4pm on Thursday, January 23, in Reading town centre.

Thames Valley Police said that at the time the 33-year-old was wearing green tracksuit bottoms, a black top, black waterproof jacket and trainers.

Anyone who has seen Kayleigh or has information that can help Thames Valley Police with their enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 43200026338.