Applications still open for healthy heart grants from Subway and Heart Research UK

TIME IS running out to apply for a new community grant.

Charities that help people keep their hearts healthy can apply for £10,000 funding from Heart Research UK and sandwich store Subway.

They are looking for schemes that focus on reducing the risk of heart disease through lifestyle changes such as healthy cooking, physical activity and mental wellness.

The grant money has been raised in Subway branches and is for the Meridian TV region.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, chief executive of the charity, said: “Through our partnership with Subway, we hope to encourage people all across the country to make healthy choices and give them practical help to do so.

“This grant is available to ensure everyone can benefit from a healthier, happier and longer life.

“We’re looking for new and innovative projects that really have an impact, especially if they aim to improve the health of at risk or hard to reach communities.”

Colin Hughes, Subway’s country director for the UK & Ireland, said: “We are so proud of the generosity of our guests who donate to our charity partner Heart Research UK through our network of collection boxes, which are in every Subway store.

“We know that these grants go a long way to help others in helping with their heart health.”

Applications can be made by visiting heartresearch.org.uk until Friday, April 3.