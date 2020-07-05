The Wokingham Paper

April in July for Earley St Nicolas

by Phil Creighton0
April Beckerleg
April Beckerleg

A CHURCH welcomed its new vicar at a special online service on Wednesday.

The Revd April Beckerleg was installed at Earley St Nicolas by the Bishop of Reading,the Rt Revd Olivia Graham.The Sutcliffe Avenue church said that Mrs Beckerleg is excited by the appointment and is looking forward to getting to know both the congregation and the parish.

It added that diversity and inclusivity are close to her heart, as well as a concern for creation. 

“Participating in God’s love for all people, and the whole of creation is the key to becoming all we are meant to be,” said April, pointing to the church’s motto: “Open to God, Open to each other, Open to the community.”

Mrs Beckerleg comes to Earley St Nicolas from St Edburg’s Church in Bicester, where she was assistant curate.

Married, she has three-grown children, and was a primary school teacher at a secondary school before she went into the ministry.

She takes her first service today.

