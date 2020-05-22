Arborfield community pull together after house fire

THE ARBORFIELD community are rallying round after a home fire in Howell Close this morning.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bracknell, Whitley Wood, Wokingham Road, Ascot, Caversham Road, Wokingham and four officers were sent to the scene, after receiving the call at 11.13am.

Also to arrive was an Aerial Ladder Platform from Whitley Wood and the Incident Command Unit from Maidenhead.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, using two hose reel jets and two main jets, as well as the Aerial Ladder Platform.

Crews were initially on the scene for about three and a half hours, but one crew remains on scene damping down and checking for hotspots.

Now, a Fire Investigation Officer is working to establish the cause of the fire.

And since the incident, the community across Arborfield have pulled together to help.Across social media, offers of clothes and food have been made to the family affected.

Wokingham.Today understands that re-housing arrangements are under control.

