Arborfield Cross road works postponed until Monday

WORKS ON the Arborfield Cross Relief Road have been postponed due to recent bad weather.

Balfour Beatty announced on Monday, February 24 that the resurfacing works on the A327 Reading Road will be rescheduled for next week.

The A327 will be closed between the junction with Bridge Farm Industrial Estate and Shinfield Relief Road from Monday, March 2 from 8pm until 6am.

Balfour Beatty says the work could take five nights to complete.

The work will include surfacing the new roundabout and overlaying the existing carriageway.

Residents who live on this stretch of road will still be able to access their homes.

But a diversion route will be in place for all other vehicles, including buses.