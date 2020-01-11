Are these items yours? Police attempt to reunite jewellery with Wokingham owners

POLICE are attempting to reunite jewellery alleged to have been stolen from homes in Wokingham and Reading.
They are asking for owners of the items to get in touch.
In a statement, Thames Valley Police officers said the items were recovered during a conspiracy to steal investigation across Reading and Wokingham between March and November last year.
Two men have been charged and are awaiting trial, while a woman has been arrested and is on police bail until April.
The jewellery pictured was recovered during a house search in Reading.
A spokesperson said: “If you think you recognise the jewellery or know the owners then please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.
“You can contact the force by visiting a police station, going onto our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43190360400.”
