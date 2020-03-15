Are You Listening? festival announces 36 new acts

A HOST of new acts have been added to the line-up to a music festival taking place in Reading next month.

The line-up for Are You Listening? now has 36 names on it and the event offers a range of musical treats across a range of town centre venues.

Joining headliners BC Camplight and Dream Wife is pop artist Self Esteem.

The frontwoman’s previous band, Slow Club, toured around the world with Florence and the Machine and Mumford & Sons.

DJ John Robb will be performing a set alongside electronic blues hybrid artist Baba Ali.

Douglas Dare from Dorset will be bringing his pop beats to the stage with Chappaqua Wrestling, and up-and-coming South London grime artist Priincess Kemz.

The festival has raised almost £70,000 for the charity over the past seven years.

They are also partnering with Safe Gigs For Women, an initiative which aims to stop the harassment of women at gigs.

Festival booker Dave Maul said: “We’re incredibly proud of this year’s line-up and it’s good to finally let it out into the world.

“This our eighth year running the festival and I really think this is the best line-up we’ve had.

“We’ve got loads of our brilliant acts with a really diverse range of musical worlds, with Pop and Dance, Grime and Hip Hop, Indie and Folk, Punk and Noise Rock, so hopefully there is something for everyone this year.”

The festival takes place across eight venues in Reading, including Sub89 and The Purple Turtle, on Saturday, April 25.

Tickets are £27 for adults and £18 for teenagers between 14 and 17.

All money raised through the festival goes to Reading Mencap, a charity that supports those who have learning disabilities, and their families.Tickets can be booked at https://areyoulistening.org.uk/tickets