Are you waiting for something?

In our fast-moving ever-changing world, it seems that we still spend a lot of time waiting for things.

Some are certainties, like waiting for Christmas, but others are less precise, like waiting for a baby to be born.

Sometimes we wait, more in hope than certainty, not knowing if the event will ever happen or what it will look like. That’s the sort of thing I’m waiting for.

For over a year now I have been waiting to set up a Youth Café, a space where young people of our town can feel safe, accepted and valued.

I have had lots of interest and offers of help, funding and support, but the key to the whole venture is a building.

While we regenerate the town centre, finding somewhere for the next generation seems just a step too far.

Fortunately, God is there with me and I firmly believe He has a plan for the Youth Café. But just like waiting for a baby, I don’t know when the time will come for God to put the next part of His plan in place.

In the Bible we learn of the Israelites waiting for a Messiah, a new King who will come and lead them.

But we also see that when that Messiah arrived, he was not as expected, just a baby in a stable!

So, whatever it is you are waiting for in hope rather than certainty, be prepared to celebrate whatever God delivers, even if it wasn’t quite what or when you expected.

Paul Jeffery is a member of Wokingham Baptist Church, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham