Area police chief: We're still tackling crime and carrying out routine checks on people's journeys

The area superintendent for Wokingham has sought to reassure residents that officers are still tackling crime, as well as working to keep people at home, adding that officers will carry out routine checks on people’s journeys to ensure they are necessary.

In a message posted on Thames Valley Police’s alert service, Supt Felicity Parker thanked people for staying at home, adding that she knew it is “a difficult and worrying time for a lot people”.

Her message comes as police carry out random spot checks. Earlier this week, Wokingham.Today reported that a roadblock had been set up on Reading’s London Road.

And Police have tweeted: “This week, our officers have been undertaking checks on drivers to ensure that only essential journeys were being made in order to lower the risk of spreading #coronavirus. Our officers are always happy to explain/engage so thanks for understanding, we’re in this together.”

This week, our officers have been undertaking checks on drivers to ensure that only essential journeys were being made in order to lower the risk of spreading #coronavirus. Our officers are always happy to explain/engage so thanks for understanding, we're in this together. pic.twitter.com/E7YV6ogWk7 — Thames Valley Police | #StayHomeSaveLives (@ThamesVP) April 4, 2020

“You will be aware that the police were given new powers to help reinforce these measures and whilst these are an option to us, we will only use them as a last resort,” Supt Parker said in her letter. “Officers will routinely be stopping members of the public and vehicles to ensure the Government’s advice is being adhered to so please don’t be alarmed if you are stopped and work with us if you are told to return home.”

The Commander for Bracknell and Wokingham police area said that officers were patrolling areas such as parks, villages and shopping areas.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of you for staying inside and keeping our streets clear and for all the messages of support you have been giving our PCSOs and officers over the last few weeks,” she wrote.

“Although a large part of our work currently is to make sure people are staying at home, we are also investigating crime, arresting offenders and holding them to account.”

Supt Felicity Parker’s letter in full

I understand that this is a difficult and worrying time for a lot people as we all make significant adjustments to our daily lives to follow the measures set out by the government. These measures have been put in place to stop the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.

You will be aware that the police were given new powers to help reinforce these measures and whilst these are an option to us, we will only use them as a last resort. Officers will routinely be stopping members of the public and vehicles to ensure the Government’s advice is being adhered to so please don’t be alarmed if you are stopped and work with us if you are told to return home.

Here in the Bracknell Forest and Wokingham Borough areas we are out in the parks, shopping areas, housing estates, rural villages to encourage people into staying at home in order to save lives.

This current climate offers up a lot of uncertainty which can make people feel anxious, unsettled and fearful but I want to reassure you that my team and I are still policing your communities, responding to emergencies as well as effecting the Government’s restrictions to stay inside and only go out in very specific circumstances.

I want to say a huge thank you to all of you for staying inside and keeping our streets clear and for all the messages of support you have been giving our PCSOs and officers over the last few weeks. Although a large part of our work currently is to make sure people are staying at home, we are also investigating crime, arresting offenders and holding them to account. Policing still goes on 24/7 and my teams are here to protect you and prevent crimes from happening.

By continuing to stay home, you can protect the NHS and save lives. Thank you again for your co-operation during these challenging times.