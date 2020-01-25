Armed robbers steal cigarettes and cash in late-night raid

Sainsbury's Local in Norreys targeted by two robbers

STAFF at a Norreys supermarket faced an armed robbery late last night and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 10pm on Friday, January 24 at the Sainsbury’s Local in Ashridge Road.

Thames Valley Police said that the robbers were armed with a knife and demanded money from a staff member.

Both offenders fled the store, having taken an amount of cash and cigarettes. Their getaway vehicle is believed to have been a black Jaguar.

Both offenders are described as white men, aged in their early twenties.

One was dressed in a light grey hooded top, black jogging trousers, black trainers and a black balaclava. He was of a large build.

The second was of slim build, and dressed in a blue puffer jacket, blue jogging trousers, and khaki coloured trainers.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement that there were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

The store was closed overnight but is open again as normal today.

Four police cars were seen on site last night by eyewitnesses.

The Sainsbury’s Local store in Ashridge Road, Norreys Picture: Phil Creighton

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Sawyer, of Newbury Force CID, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, which was a terrifying experience for the victim.

“Thankfully there were no injuries, however I am now appealing for witnesses to this incident to help us with our enquiries.

“If anyone was in the area who saw something, or believes they have any information, please come forward.

“I am also appealing to anyone who saw what is believed to be a black Jaguar car in the area at around this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting 43200027504.

“Reports can also be made anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”