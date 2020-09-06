Arsenal Women 6-1 Reading Women: Royals shot down by ruthless Gunners in WSL opener

Reading Women fell to defeat on the opening day of the 2020/21 Women’s Super League season to Arsenal as Jill Roord netted a hat-trick in a six goal thrashing.

Arsenal’s captain Kim Little gave them the lead in the 15th minute before Roord and Vivianne Meidema scored to give the Gunners a 3-0 lead going into half time. Roord added two more to claim her treble while Meidema scored a magnificent goal.

There were plenty of new signings on show for both sides in the Women’s Super League 2020/21 season opener with Jess Fishlock, Emma Mitchell and Danielle Carter all making their debuts for the Royals.

The hosts put the pressure on early and forced a chance after three minutes when Beth Mead brought the ball down well with a cushioned touch to tee up Jill Roord who dragged a first timed shot just wide of the post to give Reading an early warning sign.

Reading debutantes Carter and Fishlock linked up swiftly as the latter drifted through the midfield after a clever nutmeg but the attack was broken up with the Royals in a good position.

The Gunners made their dominance count when they took the lead in the 15th minute.

Leah Williamson strode through the midfield and floated an inviting ball into the box which found Arsenal skipper Kim Little who found the bottom corner with a beautifully controlled volley.

The home side continued to look the more likely to extend the scoring as Little came inches away from finding a second as her low shot flew just past the far post before Steph Catley struck the crossbar from a free kick.

The persistence paid off for Joe Montemurro’s side as Arsenal doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute through Vivianne Miedema.

Jordan Nobbs squared the ball to the Dutch striker who opened her account for the season after she took a touch to take the ball around goalkeeper Grace Moloney and finished into the empty net.

Moloney then had to make a brilliant one-on-one save from last season’s top scorer Miedema as she looked to dink the ball over the Royals goalkeeper who stood up tall to prevent her.

But Arsenal did make it three before the half-time break as they continued their clinical streak. Mead sped down the right touchline before squaring the ball to Roord who took a touch into the box before tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a neat finish.

After a disappointing first-half, Kelly Chambers made two changes going into the second half as Lauren Bruton and Rachel Rowe replaced Fara Williams and Kristine Leine.

And substitute Rowe had Reading’s first half chance as she lashed a 30-yard effort at goal which sailed over the bar.

Bruton was shown a yellow card for a late sliding challenge as her over eagerness found her in hot water with the referee.

Mololney had to make another superb stop to thwart Miedema who looked almost certain to double her personal tally had it not been for a spectacular diving save from the keeper.

Nobbs thought she had a fourth for Arsenal when she curled the ball beyond the reach of Moloney but was denied by the offside flag.

Fishlock was then shown a yellow card as she pulled back Roord’s shirt as she looked to burst through on goal.

Arsenal added a fourth in the 63rd minute as Roord played the ball to Little with a frst timed pass and was returned the favour as Little found the Dutch midfielder to give her a simple tap in.

And Arsenal should have had a fifth minutes later when Miedema went round the keeper but Moly Bartrip made a goal saving block before Miedema’s rebound took a deflection and bounced off the bar.

Bartrip made another goal saving block on the line to prevent Roord from claiming her hat-trick as the Gunners continued to threaten.

After a few wasted chances , the Gunners did eventually add a fifth goal with the pick of the bunch from Miedema. She recived the ball 20 yards from goal and blasted it past Moloney off the underside of the bar.

Miedema was instrumental again as she held the ball up and showed superb footwork before she laid the ball off and Roord was found in the middle for another tap in as she claimed her hat-trick to seal a brilliant team goal.

Carter almost found a consolation goal against her former club as her low drive from 20 yards smacked off the post. And just moments later she did find a goal as goalkeeper Zinsberger was caught in possession as Carter slid in and found the net.

Goals: Little 15′, Miedema 33′, 79′, Roord 40′, 63′, 80′, Carter 88′

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz, Williamson, Schnaderbeck, Catley, Roord, Walti, Nobbs, Little, Mead, Miedema

Subs: van de Donk, Evans, Maier, Gut, Stenson, Foord, Mace



Reading: Moloney, James, Mitchell, Leine, Bartrip, Fishlock, Williams, Cooper, Carter, Harding, Eikeland

Subs: Jeon, Bruton, Nayler, Rowe, Woodham, Skeels, Roberts, Quirk, Harries.