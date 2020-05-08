Arts centre launches online poetry workshops for all

NORDEN FARM has launched an online project hosted by professional poet Simon Mole to help people stay active and creative during lockdown.

The ‘It’s All Write Together’ project ran its first session last Thursday, with the next sessions of the three-part workshop scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 7 and Thursday, May 14 at 11am.

Online contributors will be given the chance to add their input to a community poem which will be written by Simon who will also discuss his experiences during this time of lockdown and will invite participants to share their own experiences.

Each workshop will centre around a chosen theme with the first being held on ‘keeping on touch’, while the following two will cover ‘journeys’ and the third will be about the future.

Jane Corry, Norden Farm’s chief executive and artistic director said: “Covid-19 is the ultimate dichotomy of a collective experience that we experience in isolation.

“It’s just so weird. We knew immediately that we had to produce a project that enabled us to come together, virtually and share what we’re all going through because we are always stronger together.

“Bringing people together to take part in the arts and have that shared creative experience is what we do. Just because our doors are closed doesn’t mean that this should stop. Poetry has always been the medium for expressing the unfathomable, and so feels just right for now.”

The workshops are designed to be suitable for people of all ages and abilities, are free to join and will take place for 40 minutes each. Tickets for the live workshops are available on 01628 788997 or online at norden.farm/events/all-write-together-online-workshops.