Arts centre launches urgent appeal to raise £500,000

A BRACKNELL-based arts centre says that unless it gets support it will disappear.

South Hill Park has launched the urgent appeal saying that the future for the arts remains uncertain and it does not have sufficient funds to reopen. It is asking the public to help donate £500,000 to keep the centre operating.

In a YouTube appeal, Craig Titley, the chief executive of the popular centre, said: “South Hill Park is more than just a theatre” and that it had been serving the local community for 35 years.

But the act of reopening it will cause issues.

Like many businesses, it has had to furlough staff in recent months and Mr Tilley said that the centre was “grateful” for the Government’s scheme.

However, “South Hill Park will disappear if we do not act now”, he warned. “The future for arts remains uncertain, some theatres have closed permanently.”

South Hill Park is more than just theatre. It includes an art gallery, studio space, a cinema and a cafe. As well as plays and live performances, it has a weekly comedy night, holds regular festivals and offers adult education in disciplines such as pottery, computing and jewellery making.

It has been mothballed since the lockdown began, and work is underway to prepare to reopen under socially distanced rules.

Mr Titley warned, in a letter on the arts centre’s website: “When the Government tells us that we can open our doors, it will not be like turning on a tap. We will need to pay staff – once the furlough scheme ends – generate an audience, create a programme, sell tickets and resume our community engagement work and as yet we do not know the full impact of social distancing in performance spaces.

“At first we will have all the costs but very little income, and it is likely to take several weeks, if not months to return to normal.”

He added: “We recognise that this is a time of uncertainty for everyone. However, if you can, your donation – however large or small – will play a significant part in helping us resume our role as a vital and much-loved venue and service.”

To accept donations, it has launched a fundraising microsite: southhillpark.org.uk/donate