Arts centre to welcome special royal visitor

THE EARL of Wessex will be visiting Maidenhead for Holocaust Memorial Day next week.

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts will host His Royal Highness, Prince Edward on Monday, January 27 for a film screening which marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The Earl of Wessex will join the High Sheriff of Berkshire, Lucy Zeal, and Cllr Sayonara Luxton, Mayor of The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The Earl will also meet with students from Cox Green School who will have recently returned from a visit to Auschwitz.

The film — Nicky’s Family — tells the true story of how former Maidenhead resident, Sir Nicholas Winton was responsible for saving the lives of hundreds of Jewish children.

Nine months before World War Two broke out, Sir Nicholas organised the rescue of 669 (mostly Jewish) Czech children from Nazi occupied Czechoslovakia to Britain and other countries.

The screening of Nicky’s Family will be preceded by a conversation between Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain MBE, Minister of Maidenhead Synagogue; Nick Winton, son of Sir Nicholas and Trustee of Norden Farm; and John Fieldsend, a Holocaust Survivor and one of ‘Nicky’s children’ whose parents were murdered at Auschwitz.