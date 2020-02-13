As work to reopen Denmark Street car park continues, council reveals cost of purchase

THE COST of buying the Denmark Street car park has been revealed as the council works to get it fully reopened.

A post on social media revealed more details about the purchase of the former Euro Car Parks site.

Last week, Wokingham Borough Council announced that it had reached agreement with the owner of the site, which closed as a car park on August Bank Holiday Monday last year.

The purchase is £7.95 milllion and includes the units from Toni & Guy through to Wokingham Tandoori, as well as the offices and the former police station that sits between the two.

Although the concrete barriers have been removed from the former Euro Car Park site, work is now beginning to integrate the council-owned side, turning two car parks into one.

This means that the site is not yet fully operational, but the intention is to work quickly, and be open by Monday, February 24.

The council’s post said: “It’s a great buy for all our borough, generating a good level of regular income which can be spent on providing services for you and also secures the future of this popular car park in the heart of the town centre.

“We’re also making a series of improvements! Our contractors will be in the car park for the next week or so doing some repairs:

Re-lining to create new space

Installing additional ticket machines

Updating signage.

“During this work, restrictions will be in place and not all areas of the car park will be available. We expect the car park to by fully operational by Monday 24 February.”