Auction valuation day in Winnersh will help work of an Indian orphanage

Martin & Pole experts on hand to look at collections

TREASURED family antiques will be valued at a fundraiser for SalGO Assist, a charity that helps house orphans in India.

An entry fee of £2.50 will go to the charity, which helps children in dangerous situations thrive by providing housing, support with school work, and safety.

The Revd Clifford Smith and his recently deceased wife Patricia founded the charity which aims to support the lives of the most vulnerable children in Bapatla, India.

One of the children the charity helped, Polamma, was living on the streets. With their support she was housed, enrolled in school, and went on to become a midwife.

Three years ago the charity completed their biggest project to date, the building of the Pat Smith Girls Home, which has its own garden and outside play area.

The money raised at the antique event will be put towards their current projects, one of which is a new house building operation for families.

The fundraiser is in collaboration with Martin & Pole, an estate agents and chartered surveyors business which also run auctions in Wokingham. The business will provide three antique valuers.

There is a maximum of two antiques allowed per visitor, and after the valuing, there is no obligation to sell on the antique.

The event will be at the St Mary the Virgin church in Winnersh on Saturday, March 28, from 2pm.

For more details visit SalGO Assist on Facebook.