Autism Berkshire makes changes to services due to coronavirus

A CHARITY that supports people with autism and their families has made changes to its operations as a result of the coronavirus.

Autism Berkshire said it is following the Government’s advice in a bid to limit the transmission of the coronavirus.

These include allowing staff to work from home while ensuring a helpline remains operational.

All Autism Berkshire’s autism and benefits advice workshops and social and leisure activities for autistic children, young people and adults across Berkshire are suspended until after the school Easter holiday period at the earliest.

The All About Autism 2020 conference, due to take place at The Curve in Slough on Tuesday, March 31, has been postponed until Tuesday, October 13.

Chief executive officer Jane Stanford-Beale said: “Many of the people we support, or members of their families, are among those considered vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“We have taken a series of steps to help reduce the risks of transmission of the virus in the community and to try to ensure that our staff are available to help autistic people and their families at this difficult time.”

The autism advice helpline service is operational on weekdays. People needing support can email contact@autismberkshire.org.uk or call 01189 594 594 (option 1).

The benefits advice service for autistic people in Berkshire and their families – and people with a number of co-occurring conditions – also remains available by email and telephone at benefits@autismberkshire.org.uk or by calling on 01189 594 594 (option 2).

Telephone callers should leave a voicemail message with their contact details and a helpline or benefits adviser will call them back.

Updates will be posted on the charity’s website at autismberkshire.org.uk and on its Facebook and Twitter pages.