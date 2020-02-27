Badminton battle to raise money for Royal Berkshire Hospital Charity

BADMINTON enthusiasts are invited to attend and compete in the Rangers Badminton Tournament this Sunday at Loddon Valley Leisure Centre in aid of the Royal Berkshire Hospital Charity.

Loddon Valley Leisure centre on the Rushey Way is all set up to host Rangers Badminton

Tournament 2020, on Sunday, March 1 between 8am and 2pm with over 100 badminton players already signed up and many more expected to attend, this local amateur Men’s double and Mixed Doubles, Badminton tournament is bound to produce some quality performances and guarantees a morning filled with exciting games for players and spectators alike.



The Rangers Sports Tournament has an additional category of “Mixed Doubles” – encouraging more female athletes to participate and shine.The teams will be divided into various groups for league games with top teams from each group making their way for the Champions Cup, which will be the knockout stages of the tournament.



To make the tournament more exciting this year, team’s finishing lower in their respective groups will have all to play for in the “Rangers Cup” where they will play knockout games before being crowned as Winners of the Rangers cup.



With many prizes and goodies up for grabs, Some noticeable prizes are – Gift Vouchers and Trophies for Winners of Champions Cup, Rangers Cup and Mixed Doubles Cup.



There is more in the form of Fundraising for Royal Berkshire Charity. A Raffle is being organised on the day with surprise gifts for lucky winners. All proceeds from the raffle and the tournament itself will be proudly donated to the Royal Berkshire Charity.



The presentation ceremony is expected to begin at 2pm and as the Berkshire badminton community grows even further this year, the ceremony will be graced by the presence of various tournament sponsors and supporters from all walks-of-life.



The venue has limited car parking spaces, which can be used on a first come first serve basis. However, there is additional car park spaces at the Chalfont Parks.

Click here to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rangers-badminton