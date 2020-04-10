Ballets and operas live-streamed during lockdown thanks to Royal Opera House

THE ROYAL Opera House has announced a third week of free digital content which will be shared over Easter week.

The organisation is streaming a range of broadcasts, musical masterclasses and cultural insights all week as part of the celebrations for yesterday’s World Art Day.

The content will include opera performances, such as productions from Salvador Dali, David Hockney and Pablo Picasso.

Tonight – Good Friday – its opera Cosi Fan Tutte, will be streamed from 7pm.

Next Friday, it will broadcast the ballet The Metamorphosis, with Gloriana coming on Friday, April 24.

Other shows are also available including a production of Peter and the Wolf

The organisation will also be sharing content created by its performers while they are at home, including official ballet living room rehearsals and orchestra practice sessions from socially distanced musicians.

The Royal Opera House will be featuring family content on its Instagram page, including opera for children.

Follow #OurHousetoYourHouse for further content updates, and visit the Opera’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for more information.



The schedule