Bamboozled! Who is Earley’s two-wheeled panda?

Giving Top Gear’s Stig a run for his money, the newest addition to Wokingham’s roads has got residents talking.

The man in the Panda suit, also named Earley Panda, has spent the last two weeks cycling around the borough, always to be met with the same question – who are you?

Covering areas including Earley, Woodley, Sonning and Reading town, the furry rider uses a GPS system to track his every route, sometimes matching them to memorable shapes such as turtles or jellyfish.

Earley Panda has also cycled in the shape of the Deliveroo logo in memory of the food delivery worker who died on Addington Road earlier this month.

And the panda man’s ventures don’t stop there- he next plans to raise money for mental health charities with his cycling, starting with those that have helped him in the past.

Reaction to the bear has so far been positive, with locals greeting him with smiles and waves. But curiosity still remains among residents as temptation to unmask the peculiar panda rises.

For now the mystery remains unclear, the answer behind who wears the suit isn’t as black and white as it seems.