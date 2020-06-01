Band create the ultimate socially distanced concert

THE old saying that the show must go on has never been more appropriate, even in the pandemic lockdown.

Kyros are an 80s-inspired indie/rock/pop prog and were just about to announce their latest album when Boris Johnson told everyone to stay at home.

So, no promotional tours, no sales in shops and no gigs for the foreseeable future.

And to cap it off, one of the band is based in the US, so no flying in to help the others out.

But out of adversity comes opportunity.

The album launch is still on the cards for Friday, June 19, and they have been busy creating videos for three singles that will be released from it.

Chris Hillman, from Wokingham-based promoters White Star Records, explains: “We’ve had excellent reactions since our signing of Kyros was announced.

“Just as we were about to announce details of the new Kyros album release lockdown happened which caused gig cancellations for all of our bands and with gigs being a major part of promotion and with the difficulties of getting CDs and vinyl manufactured and shops being closed we had to rethink.”

Despite having a guitarist based in Los Angeles, the band managed to film a live performance.

“They did it so well with quality music,” Chris says. “Their performance had a bit of humour too; it received amazing reactions and was picked up and written about by the prestigious Prog Magazine.”

Vocalist and keyboardist Adam Warne, who is based in London, helped create the videos for the singles Rumour, Phosphene and a third that is about to be released.

So it’s all systems go for next month’s album release, as Chris explains: “Many other labels just delayed their releases but we decided to press ahead as the music was ready to go – we were able do digital and streaming now and the physical release later when things improve enough to be able to do so. This proved to be the right decision: the Band were pleased, fans were pleased.

“While in lockdown fans were still able to hear new music.”

The band has another link to Wokingham: its manager, Dean Nelson, lives in the town.

And Chris and the team from White Star Records, whose roster includes bands Voices of the Fuselage, The Paradox Twin, Kepler Ten, Kim Seviour, The Room and Quantum Pig, are conscious that musicians are struggling with the lockdown. No gigs means fewer opportunities to earn.

“Many musicians we work with rely on live gigs or recording sessions for their living and have had their income disappear,” Chris said. “We have set up a page of links offering their services of online tuition, web design, mixing etc and shared that on social media.”

To hear Kyros’ online gig, log on to www.loudersound.com/news/kyros-play-isolation-gig-for-world-health-day

For the band, visit www.kyrosmusic.com/ and for more on White Star Records, visit white-star-records.com