Barkham man jailed for three years after mugging pensioner

A MAN FROM Barkham has been jailed for three years and two months after mugging a woman in her 70s.

Lee Allen, (38) of Barkham Road, Wokingham, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, January 30.

It is in connection with an incident at around 11.30am on Saturday, December 7, when a woman in her seventies was mugged while walking along Peach Street in Wokingham.

Allen tried to take her handbag, she was pulled onto the floor and her bag was subsequently stolen.

The victim sustained significant injuries, including a broken collar bone and has since been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Erika King of Area CID in Wokingham, said: “I am really pleased with this outcome from the courts.

“The victim in this case was vulnerable and she is still recovering from the effects of this offence.

“I hope this result brings her some closure to this terrible event.

“I’d especially like to thank her for the support and bravery she has shown throughout this investigation.

“I’d also like to thank the members of the public who helped us and the victim on the day. It is likely without their help the offender may not have been brought to justice so quickly.

“Finally, a thank you to the rest of the investigation team, for their hard work in establishing all the facts and evidence leading to this guilty plea.

“Allen will now spend time behind bars where I hope he will reflect on his actions.”